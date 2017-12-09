"New Alabama vs. old Alabama": On the ground for the special election

MOBILE, Ala. -- Alabama's special election is Tuesday. It's a heated battle for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- and it could change the balance of the U.S. Senate, where Republicans hold a slim majority.

Barbara Brewster and her husband Henry spent part of their Saturday canvassing this Mobile, Alabama, neighborhood for Doug Jones. They believe turnout -- especially among African-American voters -- could be the key to giving the Democrat a chance of winning Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we've got the new Alabama vs. the old Alabama going on here -- our kids want to see the new Alabama," Henry Brewster said.

Jones supporters have seized upon allegations from several women that the Republican, Roy Moore, pursued them as teenagers -- one when she was 14 -- while he was in his 30s.

CBS News

Moore has denied any wrongdoing.

While endorsing Moore in Florida on Friday, President Trump sought to discredit one accuser, Beverly Nelson, who says Roy Moore signed her yearbook, but admitted Friday she added notes to the message.

"You know the yearbook?" Mr. Trump said. "Did you see that? There was a little mistake made."

The president bucked the trend of prominent Republicans calling for Moore to step aside in light of the allegations, telling supporters the GOP can't afford to lose the Senate seat.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell repeated this week that he believes Moore will face an ethics investigation if he wins.

"We're gonna elect Judge Moore and Mitch McConnell wants to pretend like he's a dictator and overturn an election of the people of Alabama, he's making huge mistake," Dean Young from the Moore campaign said, adding there's a "big fight coming."

Big names will be pouring into Alabama in the final days before the election: Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is expected to make another stop for Roy Moore on Monday, and Sen. Cory Booker is scheduled to appear with Doug Jones on Saturday.