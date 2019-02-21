Nestle pulls ads from YouTube over videos of minors

Food giant Nestle is among the companies yanking ads from YouTube after a blogger detailed what he called "a wormhole into a soft-core pedophilia ring" on Google's video site.

"All Nestle companies in the U.S. have paused advertising on YouTube," a spokesperson for the food company told CBS MoneyWatch.

YouTube users who clicked on videos of young girls engaged in what could be viewed as a sexually suggestive activity like gymnastics were then given recommendations by YouTube's algorithms to similar video clips, blogger Matt Watson said in a 20-minute video posted Sunday that has been viewed nearly 1.8 million times.

The blogger's clip comes two years after several large brands boycotted YouTube after ads cropped up alongside extremist content.

On Tuesday, YouTube updated its policy on how it would deal with inappropriate content.

Disney also withdrew ad spending on YouTube after their ads were shown ahead of the videos, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. Video game maker Epic Games and packaged food company Dr. August Oetker also pull ads, according to the news service.

None of the three companies nor YouTube immediately returned requests for comment.

However, YouTube told Bloomberg it had deleted accounts and disabled some comments to curb the activity.