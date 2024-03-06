Bazooka round found by Charles River magnet fishermen, second ordnance in last week

Bazooka round recovered by magnet fisher in Needham Bazooka round recovered by magnet fisher in Needham 02:28

NEEDHAM - Magnet fishermen pulled a second unexploded ordnance from the Charles River in Needham Wednesday, less than a week after one was found in the same area.

The magnet fishermen were searching the water on Kendrick Street around 11:30 a.m. when they pulled the ordnance from the water. State Police identified the item as a heavily deteriorated bazooka round, possibly from World War II.

WBZ-TV's David Wade was with the group while working on a story about magnet fishing when they made the discovery.

"I'm speechless, I'm shaking, I'm nervous," said Josh Parker, when he pulled the bazooka round out of the river. "The cone shaped head, the fins on the bottom, I can see some wires."

Magnet fishers found the item on March 6, 2024 in Needham. CBS Boston

The ordnance was given to the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad. They safely detonated the explosive hours later on Wednesday.

"When you're dealing with something that literally could explode, you want to be very, very careful," Parker said.

Last Friday, another ordnance was fished out of the river, which State Police believe was from World War I or World War II. It's unclear where either of them came from.

The Kendrick Street bridge is heavily traveled by drivers and pedestrians. And now there is growing talk that dive teams could be sent down to see what else is underneath it.