NCAA to let college athletes monetize their likeness

NCAA officials on Tuesday announced a new policy that allows the nation's college athletes to financially benefit from any use of their name, image and likeness.

The decision by the organization's board of governors affects all three divisions of college sports.

"We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes," Michael Drake, president of Ohio State University, who chaired a special task force researching the subject, said in statement. "Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships."

The move comes one month after California allowed its athletes to monetize their likeness.

This is a developing story.