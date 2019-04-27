NCAA champion Virginia men's basketball team declines invitation to the White House

The University of Virginia men's basketball team will not celebrate its historic NCAA championship with President Trump at the White House, the Cavaliers' head coach announced Friday on Twitter.

"We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House," coach Tony Bennett tweeted. "With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation."

The Baylor Bears — this year's women's basketball champions — announced Wednesday that they have accepted an invitation to the White House and will meet with Mr. Trump on Monday. The Lady Bears met with President Obama in 2012 and President Bush in 2005 following their first two titles.

The Cavaliers are far from the first team to not follow the tradition of visiting Washington, D.C., following a win in recent years. When the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers both made it to the championship, Mr. Trump said he was not going to invite either team, regardless of who won. Last year's NCAA champion, Villanova, was not invited to the White House, and last year's Superbowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles, had their invitation rescinded by the president.