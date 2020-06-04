NBA approves plan to resume in July months after coronavirus shutdown

The NBA's board of governors has just approved a plan to resume its season on July 31, months after shutting down the league due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday. The season would restart with 22 of the league's 30 teams and play games at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando.

"The Board's approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. "While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts."

