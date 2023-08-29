National Association of Realtors president resigns amid report of sexual misconduct

The president of the National Association of Realtors has resigned only days after the New York Times reported allegations that he sexually harassed several women who worked at the powerful trade group.

Realtor Magazine, which is published by NAR, said Parcell had resigned Monday in wake of the Times's August 26 story, which detailed the experiences of three women who accused the former executive of inappropriate conduct. The women allege Parcell sexually harassed them in a variety of ways, including through "improper touching" and sending "lewd photos and texts," according to the Times.

Neither Chicago-based NAR nor Parcell, a Utah real estate agent, responded to a request for comment. But he denied any wrongdoing in a letter to NAR board members published by real-estate news website RISMedia. "I am deeply troubled by those looking to tarnish my character and mischaracterize my well-intended actions," Parcell said in the letter, according to the site.

Parcell was named president-elect of NAR, a non-profit real estate organization with more than $1 billion in assets, in 2021. The Times' investigation — which incorporates accounts from 29 current and former NAR employees, including 16 women who directly accused Parcell of sexual harassment — also detailed a "deep-rooted system of intimidation" at NAR aimed at silencing workers who complained about such conduct.

New NAR President Tracy Kasper, who stepped in following Parcell's exit, vowed to reform the organization's culture in a statement on Monday.

"I'm incredibly sorry for what's led us here," she said. "We recognize there is lots of concern, anger and disappointment, and we want to acknowledge the people who have come forward."

NAR is forming a presidential advisory group to "make recommendations for ensuring a healthy relationship between staff and members," in addition to encouraging employees to speak up about harassment they may have experienced at the organization, according to Kasper.