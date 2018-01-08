Golden Globes 2018 snubs and surprises

Though "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Lady Bird" won big on Golden Globes night, some major films and TV shows of the past year were shut out entirely. Here are the snubs and surprises from the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

"All the Money in the World"

Though "All the Money in the World" had a warm critical reception, the film did not receive awards for best actress Michelle Williams or best director Ridley Scott. Christopher Plummer was also snubbed for his last-minute role after he replaced Kevin Spacey in the film.

"Call Me By Your Name"

Stars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer were up for Globes for their roles in "Call Me By Your Name," which was also nominated for best motion picture, drama, but the coming-of-age gay romance was snubbed, receiving no awards.

"Game of Thrones"



Fan favorite "Game of Thrones" won no awards at the Globes.

"Get Out"

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was criticized when it did not nominate "Get Out" for best screenplay or best director, but on awards night, the film did not win any categories. Star Daniel Kaluuya was nominated for best comedy actor and the movie was also nominated for best comedy film.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Newcomer "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" picked up Globes for best actress in a comedy and best TV series, comedy, though the show was up against stalwarts like "Black-ish" and "Master of None."

"The Post"

Though "The Post" starred award magnets Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, who were both up for Globes, neither actor won, nor did director Steven Spielberg.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Sam Rockwell won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in any movie for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," though he had stiff competition from buzzy performances by Willem Dafoe for "The Florida Project" and Armie Hammer in "Call Me By Your Name."