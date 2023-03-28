Nashville school shooter bought 7 firearms legally from 5 stores, police chief says

The assailant in the Nashville school shooting legally bought seven firearms from five stores before Monday's deadly attack, the city's police chief said Tuesday afternoon. The shooter used three of those weapons in the rampage, killing six people.

During a brief press conference, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the parents of the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, were unaware she had access to so many guns.

"They felt that she had one weapon and that she sold it," Drake told reporters.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the purchases were made "over the past couple of years."

