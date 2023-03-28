Watch CBS News
Crime

Nashville school shooter bought 7 firearms legally from 5 stores, police chief says

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Shooter at Nashville school kills 6 people
Shooter at Nashville school kills 6 people, including 3 children 05:58

The assailant in the Nashville school shooting legally bought seven firearms from five stores before Monday's deadly attack, the city's police chief said Tuesday afternoon. The shooter used three of those weapons in the rampage, killing six people.

During a brief press conference, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the parents of the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, were unaware she had access to so many guns.

"They felt that she had one weapon and that she sold it," Drake told reporters.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the purchases were made "over the past couple of years."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

First published on March 28, 2023 / 1:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.