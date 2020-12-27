Nashville bombing suspect may have been killed in blast, sources say

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect in the Nashville bombing on Christmas Day may have been killed in the blast. DNA tests are being conducted on the human remains found at the scene.

Multiple sources confirm that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, has been identified as a person of interest in this case. Federal agents are searching his home.

Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV as the one in photos released to the public. Warner was described as a 63-year-old White man.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski said Saturday there is no indication of additional explosive threats. He said officials had received about 500 tips and are "not working on any assumptions."

Police responded to a call of shots fired early Friday near the AT&T building in downtown Nashville. Instead, they found an RV with clothes and blinds covering the windows. Shortly afterward, the warning of an imminent bomb started blaring and an explosion rocked the area at about 6:30 a.m.

Shell casings have been found at the scene, but the ammunition related to them is believed to have been set off by the large explosion. The scene is very large, and authorities said they are beginning at the "outermost" perimeter of the blast and working their way in.

There is video of the RV in downtown Nashville. Investigators have a Google Maps photo of the address of the person of interest that shows a similar looking camper in the yard. Google Maps says the picture was taken in May 2019.

At least three people were wounded and Nashville Metro police chief John Drake said Friday that authorities had found tissue they believe could be connected to human remains near the site of the explosion. They have not indicated whether the remains are from someone connected to the explosion or from an innocent victim.

Police later said they believed the bombing to be an "intentional act." No motive has been given.

There is a curfew in effect for the area around the blast.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Jeff Pegues, Andres Triay and Pat Milton contributed reporting.