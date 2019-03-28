Nancy Pelosi speaks amid pressure to release full Mueller report -- live stream

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is speaking to reporters at her weekly press conference on Thursday amid ongoing calls for the public release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Democrats continue to call for further probes into Mr. Trump's business dealings after Attorney General William Barr summarized that Mueller's investigation "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities." Pelosi has said that the idea of impeachment proceedings led by House Democrats would be "off the table."

Pelosi also addresses the press amid the GOP's renewed ambitions to throw out the Affordable Care Act through new action by Mr. Trump's Department of Justice.

The Justice Department's filing of a brief supporting the complete invalidation of the ACA is a departure from its previous stance that the individual mandate, requiring most Americans to carry health insurance, should be stricken down, but the rest of the law, including the protections for pre-existing conditions, should remain in place.

Pelosi has since slammed the administration's attempts to repeal the ACA as declaring an "all-out war on the health care of the American people."