Pelosi says Democrats are "encouraged" by Trump comments at gun meeting

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she and the Democratic caucus were "encouraged" by what President Trump said in the meeting, saying there is a "common sense bipartisan path forward" to crafting gun legislation in the wake of the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"We hope that we can proceed in a bipartisan way to get the most effective package forward," Pelosi added on Thursday.

Lawmakers are showing signs of progress after the president hosted a meeting with both Republicans and Democrats at the White House to discuss possible avenues on gun legislation and school safety.

Mr. Trump surprised many in the room when he appeared to align with more Democratic-leaning proposals, including taking guns "early" from those who are mentally ill and declining to consider adding a provision for concealed carry reciprocity among states into any legislation, something Republicans have hoped to include in major gun legislation.

"Calmly, prayerfully, hopefully and respectfully the president will make clear to the Republicans in Congress we have to move forward and not just some little bill, it has to be substantial," said Pelosi. She added that while a successful bill may not include an assault weapon ban, "practically anything short of that is what we'd expect."

She told reporters that while Democrats saw the "same meeting" when the president invited a bipartisan group of lawmakers to debate a fix for DACA, which later yielded no results in formulating comprehensive immigration reform, Pelosi said this time it's "different."

"The sense of urgency on the gun bill is one that either it's yes or no," Pelsosi said. "With guns you either do it or you don't do it."

"It's life and death right away and we really need to get this done, I'm optimistic," she added.