Nancy Pelosi says Democrats' approach to subpoena power will be "very strategic"

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says her party's use of subpoena power when Democrats take back control of the House will be "very strategic."

Pelosi, who says she believes she will once again be selected by her colleagues as speaker of the House, said on "Face the Nation" Sunday that Democrats aren't "scattershot" and will use their newfound authority carefully. Some Republicans have expressed concern that Democrats will issue endless subpoenas over as many issues as possible to make the president's life more complicated.

"Well, we are responsible," Pelosi said Sunday. "We are not scattershot. We are not doing any investigation for a political purpose, but to seek the truth. So I think a word that you could describe about how Democrats will go forward in this regard is we will be very strategic."

Moderator Margaret Brennan suggested some Republicans will claim there's always a political point to moving forward with some investigations.

"Well, if the Republicans would say that, they're just projecting their own attitude toward investigations, which was very political," Pelosi responded. "We are coming to do something that is very important for our country: a more open Congress with accountability to the public, with a, seeking bipartisanship where we can find it. Stand your ground where we can't."

Democrats have already suggested they're considering probing the president's taxes, businesses and ousting of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was replaced by Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

When Democrats take control of the House in January, they will run each of the lower chamber's various committees, from the House Ways and Means Committee to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. That means they'll control the subject matter those committees investigate, have the authority to sign off on subpoenas and control the committee hearing schedules and whom they invite to testify.

Pelosi did blast the president over his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in Florida. A recount has begun there, with two contentious races for governor and Senate.

Pelosi said Mr. Trump is "just projecting what he might have done himself" by accusing officials of illegal activity.

Asked if she meant election fraud, Pelosi explained, "Well, obstruction, suppression of the vote. Those kinds of issues I think are wrong and not in honor of our sacred right to vote. So no, there is no election fraud. What there is is an honest count of the vote."