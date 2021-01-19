Retailers drop MyPillow products as CEO promotes false election claims

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell — a vocal proponent of President Donald Trump's false claims that the presidential election was rigged — says retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's are dropping his products.

Both confirmed the move, but pointed to flagging sales of his signature product instead of Lindell's support for Mr. Trump.

"We have been rationalizing our assortment to discontinue a number of underperforming items and brands. This includes the MyPillow product line," a spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond stated in an email to CBS News.

"There has been decreased customer demand for MyPillow," Kohl's said in an email to the Associated Press. "We will sell our current inventory and not buy additional/future inventory in the brand. "

Lindell has continued to tout phony claims of election fraud since Mr. Trump's defeat to President-elect Joe Biden in the November election, leading to boycott calls on social media for retailers to drop the brand.

Hi @BedBathBeyond: why are you not only carrying this seditionist's product in your stores, but also giving him a large wall display? Do you support Martial Law and insurrection? https://t.co/wNvVYPmA4P — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 15, 2021

Speaking with Right Side Broadcasting Network — best known for its live stream coverage of Mr. Trump's rallies on its YouTube channel — Lindell said Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's were good companies but frightened by boycott demands.

"I told them, you guys come back any time you want," he said in a video released on YouTube. "It's not their fault that they're scared."

Lindell said MyPillow products have also been pulled from online furniture store Wayfair and Texas supermarket chain HEB.

Wayfair and HEB did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CBS and the Associated Press.

Beyond losing business, Lindell faces possible litigation from Dominion Voting Systems for his accusations the company's voting machines had a part in election fraud. Dominion threatened legal action in a letter to Lindell earlier this month, according to the Washington Post.