Mutual of Omaha to remove Native American imagery from logo

Mutual of Omaha, an Omaha, Nebraska-based insurance company, will retire the Native American imagery long featured in its logo, effective immediately, the Fortune 500 company said in a press release Friday.

The change comes as major corporations as well as professional sports teams strike what some consider racially-charged brand names and imagery.

The move is part of a larger, company-wide initiative to "address issues of racial equity and social justice," the insurer said.

"We have spent time listening to diverse perspectives among our associates, community leaders and diversity and inclusion experts, and are taking further action to advance racial equity and social justice to create meaningful change," Mutual of Omaha Chairman and CEO James Blackledge said in a statement.

Retiring the corporate logo immediately is part of what the company says is an effort to fight racial bias and stereotypes. Other actions include earmarking $1 million in funding for community and non-profit organizations dedicated to racial equity and inclusivity.

Quaker Oats, which owns Aunt Jemima syrup, last month said it would revamp the label's branding and packaging after acknowledging that "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype."

Washington's NFL team this week said it would drop its "Redskins" name after 87 years.