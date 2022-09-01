Mushrooms sold in 15 states recalled over salmonella risks

Two varieties of packaged dried mushrooms sold across the U.S. are being recalled after a state department of health found salmonella in some of the packs.

Manufacturer Tai Phat Wholesalers, which makes the potentially contaminated product, Three Golden Coins Dried Mushrooms, issued the recall after the Maryland Department of Health detected salmonella in some packages, which it purchased at a retail store for routine testing.

The recalled dried mushrooms were distributed to specialty retail stores across 15 U.S. states and are sold whole or sliced, and come in two different package sizes. The states where they were sold include Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

All product sales have been suspended while the issue is investigated. Consumers who have purchased Three Golden Coins dried mushrooms are urged to return them to their seller for a full refund.

To date, no consumers have reported falling ill after consuming the product, according to the announcement.

Salmonella can cause serious illness or even death in young children, seniors and people who are otherwise vulnerable or have weakened immune systems. Infections in healthy people can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The infection can occasionally lead to more severe illness.

Salmonella bacteria causes about 1.35 million infections and 420 deaths in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.