Murder of Detroit synagogue president was not a hate crime, police chief says

(CBS DETROIT) - Family and friends of Samantha Woll said their final goodbyes Sunday as her loved ones laid her to rest in what was an emotional funeral service.

Woll, the president of a Detroit synagogue, was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday morning.

Detroit police say they are still investigating the motive behind her murder while they work to find her killer. Detroit Police Chief James White says that evidence suggests it was not motivated by antisemitism.

"Just very, very difficult to process," said Jacob Evan Smith, a friend of Woll.

While family and friends attended the funeral service for Woll Sunday afternoon, DPD detectives were back at the scene of the crime, searching for any clues that could help them learn what led up to the murder.

"Sam was an incredible friend, an incredible community advocate and organizer," said Smith, who was neighbors with Woll.

Smith described Woll as a very sweet and kind person who dedicated her life to serving others.

"There are certain people where you feel the loss, not only losing a friend but also the incredible example she set and relationships she built. She represented so much more," he said.

Woll was well known in the Jewish community across Metro Detroit. She led the congregation at the Isaac Agree Synagogue in Detroit.

Woll was also an activist and previously worked for Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"It's just so painful to experience that type of loss," Smith said.

"It's so devastating because she is such a good person doing incredible work bringing communities together, really spreading love," added Rabbi Asher Lopatin.

Lopatin says Woll will be incredibly missed and urges people to honor her life by committing to others as she did.

He's also hopeful her killer will be brought to justice.

"I think we will not be fully comforted until we can find the perpetrator and bring them to justice," he said.

Chief White says police are using as many resources to find Woll's killer and urges patience and for community members to not rush to judgment while they investigate.

If you have any information about the incident, you're urged to call Detroit police.