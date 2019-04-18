Barnes & Noble offers free download of the Mueller report

Barnes & Noble said it's offering a free download of the Mueller report, the long-anticipated findings by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Consumers can pre-order the document at the bookseller's site and receive a copy after its release on Thursday.

"We've received strong demand from our customers for this report, and want to make it as easy as possible for them to access it for free as soon as possible," said Tim Mantel, chief merchandising officer for Barnes & Noble, in a statement.

There's a catch about the download, however. Barnes & Noble will release it for its Nook tablet or reading app, which means consumers will either need a Nook or must download the reading app first. That could provide a boost to Barnes & Noble's Nook, which has trailed Amazon's Kindle in popularity.

Booksellers including Barnes & Noble and Amazon are also preparing printed copies of the Mueller report. On Amazon, several print editions of the Mueller report are retailing for between about $7 to $11 each, with expected publication dates later this month. Barnes & Noble said it will have a print edition available the week of April 29.

The Mueller report is expected to be delivered on CDs to Capitol Hill between 11 a.m. and noon on Thursday, according to a senior Justice Department official. It will then be posted publicly on the special counsel's website.