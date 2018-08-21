Full list of 2018 MTV Video Music Awards winners

Music stars gathered at New York's Radio City Hall on Monday for the MTV Video Music Awards. Camila Cabello took the night's biggest honors – artist of the year and video of the year.

Cardi B had the most nominations, with 10 nods. Jennifer Lopez won the lifetime achievement award ahead of the big night: the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.

Nicki Minaj won the first award of the show for best hip-hop video for "Chun Li." Here's your full list of winners.

Video of the year

"Havana," Camila Cabello

Artist of the year

Camila Cabello

Best direction

"This is America," Childish Gambino



Best art direction

"APES**T," The Carters

Song of summer

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin



Best collaboration

"Dinero," Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and Cardi B

Best cinematography

"APES**T," The Carters



Best choreography

"This is America," Childish Gambino



Best visual effects

"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA



Best editing

"Lemon," N.E.R.D. feat. Rihanna



Best dance video

"Lonely Together," Avicii feat. Rita Ora



Best rock video

"Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons



Best new artist

Cardi B

Best Latin video



"Mi Gente," J. Balvin

Song of the year

"rockstar" feat. 21 Savage, Post Malone

Best pop video

"No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande



Best hip-hop video

"Chun Li," Nicki Minaj



Push artist of the year

Hayley Kiyoko



Michael Jackson Vanguard Award