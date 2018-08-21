Full list of 2018 MTV Video Music Awards winners

Music stars gathered at New York's Radio City Hall on Monday for the MTV Video Music Awards. Camila Cabello took the night's biggest honors – artist of the year and video of the year.
Cardi B had the most nominations, with 10 nods. Jennifer Lopez won the lifetime achievement award ahead of the big night: the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.
Nicki Minaj won the first award of the show for best hip-hop video for "Chun Li." Here's your full list of winners.
Video of the year
- "Havana," Camila Cabello
Artist of the year
- Camila Cabello
Best direction
- "This is America," Childish Gambino
Best art direction
- "APES**T," The Carters
Song of summer
- "I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Best collaboration
- "Dinero," Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and Cardi B
Best cinematography
- "APES**T," The Carters
Best choreography
- "This is America," Childish Gambino
Best visual effects
- "All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA
Best editing
- "Lemon," N.E.R.D. feat. Rihanna
Best dance video
- "Lonely Together," Avicii feat. Rita Ora
Best rock video
- "Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons
Best new artist
- Cardi B
Best Latin video
- "Mi Gente," J. Balvin
Song of the year
- "rockstar" feat. 21 Savage, Post Malone
Best pop video
- "No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande
Best hip-hop video
- "Chun Li," Nicki Minaj
Push artist of the year
- Hayley Kiyoko
Michael Jackson Vanguard Award
- Jennifer Lopez