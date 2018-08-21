CBSN
By Andrea Park CBS News August 21, 2018, 8:21 AM

Full list of 2018 MTV Video Music Awards winners

Cardi B accepts an award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Music stars gathered at New York's Radio City Hall on Monday for the MTV Video Music Awards. Camila Cabello took the night's biggest honors – artist of the year and video of the year. 

Cardi B had the most nominations, with 10 nods. Jennifer Lopez won the lifetime achievement award ahead of the big night: the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. 

Nicki Minaj won the first award of the show for best hip-hop video for "Chun Li." Here's your full list of winners.

Video of the year

  • "Havana," Camila Cabello

Artist of the year

  • Camila Cabello

Best direction

  • "This is America," Childish Gambino

Best art direction

  • "APES**T," The Carters

Song of summer

  • "I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Best collaboration

  • "Dinero," Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and Cardi B

Best cinematography

  • "APES**T," The Carters

Best choreography 

  • "This is America," Childish Gambino

Best visual effects

  • "All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA

Best editing 

  • "Lemon," N.E.R.D. feat. Rihanna

Best dance video  

  • "Lonely Together," Avicii feat. Rita Ora 

Best rock video 

  • "Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons

Best new artist

  • Cardi B

Best Latin video

  • "Mi Gente," J. Balvin

Song of the year

  • "rockstar" feat. 21 Savage, Post Malone

Best pop video

  • "No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande

Best hip-hop video

  • "Chun Li," Nicki Minaj

Push artist of the year

  • Hayley Kiyoko

Michael Jackson Vanguard Award 

  • Jennifer Lopez
