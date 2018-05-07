Most Americans don't know what U.S. should do on Iran deal - CBS News poll

By Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus, Kabir Khanna and Anthony Salvanto

Fifty-seven percent of Americans say they don't know enough to say what the U.S. should do about the Iran nuclear deal which was brokered in 2015. Those with an opinion divide evenly on whether the U.S. should remain in the deal (21 percent) or leave the deal (21 percent).

By a margin of more than three to one, Republicans are more likely to advocate leaving the Iran deal than remain in it, although nearly half don't know enough to say. Most Democrats (more than six in 10) don't have an opinion either way, but those who do hold a view are more inclined to think the U.S. should stay in the deal.

The president said Monday he will announce his decision on the deal Tuesday afternoon.

This poll was conducted by telephone May 3-6, 2018 among a random sample of 1,101 adults nationwide.

Here are the poll toplines: