President Trump announced on twitter Monday that he would making his decision on the U.S.' stance on the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

His decision comes just days before a May 12 deadline for the U.S. to formally decide if they are withdrawing from the Obama-era nuclear pact.

This is a developing story.