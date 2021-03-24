Moncef Slaoui, ex-Operation Warp Speed science chief, fired from board over sexual harassment claim

Moncef Slaoui, the former scientific director of COVID-19 vaccine development at Operation Warp Speed during the Trump administration, has been fired from a joint venture of GlaxoSmithKline over allegations of sexual harassment, the drugmaker said Wednesday.

GSK became aware of the claims against Slaoui in February and hired an outside law firm, Morgan Lewis, to investigate, the company announced. The probe "substantiated the allegations and is ongoing," GSK stated.

Slaoui is being ousted from his seat as chairman of the board of Galvani Bioelectronics, a joint venture between GSK and Verily Life Sciences.

"Dr. Slaoui's behaviors are wholly unacceptable," GSK said in a statement. "They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK's culture."

Appointed as scientific head of Operation Warp Speed last May, Slaoui left that role in January and briefly worked as an adviser to the Biden Administration.

Slaoui worked for GSK from 2006 to 20017, overseeing research and development and later coronavirus vaccines.

— This is a developing story.