Mitch McConnell offers his "final thoughts" on Mueller's Russia report -- live stream

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is delivering what are his "final thoughts" on special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. "Case closed," McConnell said, slamming his Democratic colleagues as going through the "five stages of grief" over the conclusion of Mueller's investigation.

In his rebuke of the criticism of the investigation, McConnell lambasted Democrats unhappy with the results of Mueller's findings, claiming they were "hoping for a national crisis for the sake of their own politics." He said the Russia investigation ultimately "morphed into a last hope" for those who never "come to terms" with Donald Trump as president. McConnell suggested Democrats have since had a "meltdown" over the report's findings,saying they have an "inability to accept the conclusion" that members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government in their election interference campaign in 2016.

Meanwhile, McConnell lauded the Trump administration during his lengthy floor speech, saying the White House has taken the problem of election interference "head on".

"We have a new coherent national security strategy to actually take the threat seriously," he said.

Following the release of Mueller's report, McConnell commended the work of Attorney General William Barr as "diligent" saying the country is "fortunate to have an experienced leader like Bill Barr in place to ensure maximum possible transparency while carefully protecting classified material and legally restricted grand jury information."

McConnell on Tuesday suggested that Democrats were more "angry" with Barr than they were with Putin.

Barr meanwhile has since defended his summary of the report's findings after receiving a letter from Muller complaining that Barr didn't "fully capture" the substance of his report.