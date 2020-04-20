Author Mitch Albom writes new story "Human Touch" to raise money for coronavirus relief

Mitch Albom, best-selling author of popular books like "Tuesdays With Morrie," is writing a new story called "Human Touch" to raise money for coronavirus relief. Set in a small town in suburban Michigan, "Human Touch" follows the impact of the virus on four families and the community that they are a part of.

Mitch Albom is releasing a chapter of "Human Touch" every week. Mitch Albom

Every week, Albom is publishing one free chapter online that is available to read at humantouchstory.com. So far, the author has released two chapters with more to come.

Albom, who also writes for The Detroit Free Press, hopes to raise awareness and help his native city with his latest endeavor. "I am offering this new work to readers everywhere. It is my hope that the story will provide a welcome diversion in our suddenly shut-in world. Writing is my art form. It is the least I can give," Albom said.



Albom's philanthropic efforts include running an orphanage in Haiti. One of the characters in "Human Touch" is based on an 8-year-old boy from a Haiti orphanage currently staying with Albom.

The author's books have collectively sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.

Read Chapter 2 of "Human Touch" below.



