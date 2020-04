Mitch Albom on new story “Human Touch” and raising awareness for COVID-19 relief Author Mitch Albom is writing a new story to raise awareness for coronavirus relief in his native city, Detroit. His popular books include “Tuesdays With Morrie” and “The Five People You Meet In Heaven.” Human Touch,” is free, and he is publishing one chapter online every week. Albom joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the endeavor.