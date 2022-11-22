"Missing Justice" podcast: Where is Christy?

On March 6, 2020, Christy Woodenthigh was run over outside of her home on the Northern Cheyenne reservation in Lame Deer, Montana. She died that night.

How did Christy, a mother of three, end up dead? In the first episode of "Missing Justice," a new six-part podcast from CBS News, CBS News federal government reporters Cara Korte and Bo Erickson meet with Christy's sister Aleda Spang to uncover what happened that night.

"Where is Christy" is the first of two episodes that premiere Tuesday, Nov. 22, with new episodes released weekly after. Korte and Erickson, who interviewed more than 150 people during the 19 months they spent reporting, will pull back the layers surrounding the 33-year-old's death and the federal law enforcement investigation that followed — and explore how the federal criminal justice system works when the victims are Native Americans.