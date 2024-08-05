Miss Michigan Alma Cooper crowned Miss USA 2024

Michigan's Alma Cooper named Miss USA Michigan's Alma Cooper named Miss USA 00:29

(CBS DETROIT) - Miss Michigan Alma Cooper was crowned Miss USA 2024 over the weekend following a controversial year for the pageant.

The 22-year-old U.S. Army officer from Okemos was named at the 73rd pageant on Sunday in Los Angeles, California. Cooper succeeds Savannah Gankiewicz from Hawaii, who inherited Miss USA 2023 after Noelia Voight withdrew from her role earlier this year, urging people to prioritize their mental health.

Cooper will compete in the Miss Universe competition in November. Connor Perry from Kentucky and Danika Christopherson from Oklahoma were named first and second runners-up, respectively.

Alma Cooper, Miss Michigan USA-winner of Miss USA 2024 at the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cooper is a West Point graduate, a Knight-Hennessy scholar and is working toward her master's degree in data science at Stanford University, according to her Instagram page.

Her title win comes 14 years after Rima Fakih became the last Miss USA winner from Michigan.

NBA legend Magic Johnson commended Cooper on social media, saying "You've made all of us Michiganders proud and represented the Afro-Latina community admirably!"