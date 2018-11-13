Trump may oust deputy national security adviser at request of first lady

President Trump likely will oust Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel after she feuded with first lady Melania Trump and her office, sources tell CBS News.

The first lady told Mr. Trump that she was unhappy with Ricardel after the two fought over seating on the first lady's plane and National Security Council resources allotted during her visit to Africa in October.

"It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House," Stephanie Grisham, communications director for the first lady, told CBS News in an email.

Ricardel was picked by National Security Adviser John Bolton earlier this year. Ricardel's possible departure comes amid speculation that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Chief of Staff John Kelly may also be ousted from the administration.

Nielsen was the choice of Kelly, and the chief of staff has urged the president to keep her at the White House.

Fin Gomez contributed reporting to this story