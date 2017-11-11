"Star Wars" Millennium Falcon apparently hiding in plain sight on Google Earth

Maybe Chewbacca stopped by for a round of golf.

Sharp-eyed Star Wars fans using Google Earth have spotted the legendary Millennium Falcon from the movie saga parked near Barrow Hills Golf Club in Surrey, England.

Twitter user Andi Durrant helpfully details how you can find it on your own. You'll start by searching for Longcross Studios, the film-production facility where "Last Jedi" is filming. (Of course, as Slashgear points out, you can just go to Google Maps and search for "Millennium Falcon Longcross.")

Super nerd alert.. search Longcross Studios Surrey on google earth, scroll to the right into some farmland and you can find the Millennium Falcon hidden behind some shipping containers pic.twitter.com/sV5FivPdRe — Andi Durrant (@AndiDurrant) November 8, 2017

The Falcon is hidden from ground-level spies by multicolored shipping containers, but its distinctive shape is evident from above.

Fan jokes flew faster than the Falcon could make the Kessel Run.

One must admire Captain Solo's deft landing ability to squeeze it in there between those shipping containers #likeaglove — Chris Wylde's Brain Farts (@Dadhole) November 9, 2017

Thank you @Twitter I'm coming for you now, Solo pic.twitter.com/epureEJQAQ — Julio Cesar Diaz Jr (@jcdsuper) November 9, 2017

Mixed in with garbage ejected from the star destroyer. No one will notice. I guess this means boba fett took this picture — Leonard Smalls (@apocalypsebiker) November 9, 2017

And if that's not enough Falcon for you today, Stu Whitten, a motion-capture specialist who's worked on such films as "Pacific Rim: Uprising" and "Wonder Woman," pointed out that an image of the Falcon before it was completed can be seen in a Google Earth image taken at Pinewood Studios.

It's also on full display on our backlot whilst being built haha pic.twitter.com/hgO6e5CWz7 — Stu Whitten (@Stu_FX) November 9, 2017

"The Last Jedi" opens Dec. 15.

This article originally appeared on CNET.