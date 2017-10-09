How to buy tickets to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" comes out on December 15 in most locations in the US, but tickets are available for purchase starting today, October 9. If you're movie theater is anything like mine, Star Wars tickets sell out quickly, so here's how to get yours ASAP.

When will tickets go on sale today?

The official trailer debuts during Monday Night Football -- during the halftime of the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears game in Chicago -- and tickets will go on sale during the trailer, according to Disney.

Translation for those of you who don't like football? The game starts at 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET) so you'll need to click over to the game periodically. Halftime starts at the end of the second quarter.

Where will it be aired?

You can catch the game on ESPN, nationally, and locals in Chicago can see it on WGN. Online, Star Wars and football fans can see the game using NFL Game Pass or while live streaming through WatchESPN.

If you live near the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., you can watch the trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on a giant screen outside AMC Downtown Disney 12 Theatres in the Downtown Disney District. The watch party starts at 5 p.m. with games, giveaways and a live DJ.

Where can you purchase tickets?

You'll be able to purchase "The Last Jedi" tickets online at Fandango, Cinemark or other online ticket sites, like Alamo Drafthouse or Atom Tickets. You can also buy them at your local movie theater.

If you go with Fandango, you'll get a complimentary "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" poster from the FanShop, while supplies last. Alamo Drafthouse and Atom Tickets are offering exclusive Star Wars collectibles that can be purchased with your tickets, also while supplies last. Cinemark will be offering a double feature of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, so you may want to snag those tickets tonight instead if you want to double the fun.

As of 10:30 a.m. PT, Showcase Cinemas' mobile app was selling tickets to Star Wars screenings well ahead of the advertised time.

Another CNET writer and I were able to purchase tickets, however, note that our transactions are still "pending" and could drop if Showcase decides to void the transactions. The early sale is likely a mistake, but if you want to give it a shot, choose the theater location, tap on the calendar icon and select December 15. Then order your tickets as usual. CNET did not immediately hear back from Showcase for comment.

Screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET

For better chances of getting a ticket, have several online ticket sites open in your browser. This way, if your favorite site sales out, you can tab over to the next site quickly. May the force be with you!