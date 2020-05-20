Pompeo defends firing of State Department watchdog

Washington — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday defended the firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, a decision that has since come under congressional scrutiny, saying the longtime internal watchdog should have been ousted "some time ago."

"The president has the unilateral right to choose who he wants to be his inspector general in every agency in the federal government," Pompeo told reporters during a briefing at the State Department.

"They're presidentially confirmed positions and those persons — just like all of us — serve at the pleasure of the president of the United States."

The secretary of state confirmed that he recommended to President Trump that Linick be terminated.

"Frankly, should've done it some time ago," Pompeo added.

Mr. Trump notified Congress on Friday of the decision to oust Linick, who has served as the inspector general at the State Department since 2013. The move swiftly prompted investigations from the top Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Congressman Eliot Engel, a Democrat from New York who chairs the House panel, said in a statement he learned Linick's office had opened an investigation into Pompeo, and he said Linick's termination "strongly suggests that this is an unlawful act of retaliation."

Several outlets have reported the inspector general was looking into whether Pompeo misused an aide at the State Department for personal errands, including walking his dog and picking up dry cleaning. Engel also revealed Monday that Linick was investigating at his request the Trump administration's declaration of an emergency to fast-track an $8 billion arms deal to Saudi Arabia and sidestep congressional review.

Pompeo rejected the suggestion that Linick's firing was an act of retaliation, calling the claim "patently false."

"I have no sense of what investigations were taking place inside the inspector general's office," he said. "Couldn't possibly have retaliated for all the things."

But Pompeo said he did respond in writing to questions from the inspector general regarding an unspecified investigation. The secretary of state said he answered the questions "some time earlier this year" but does not know the scope or nature of the probe.

Pompeo also called reports that he had an aide perform personal tasks "crazy stuff" and accused Democratic Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, of leaking to reporters.

"This is all coming through the office of Senator Menendez," he said. "I don't get my ethics guidance from a man who was criminally prosecuted."

Prosecutors accused Menendez of accepting gifts from a wealthy donor in exchange for political influence. His case ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

Mr. Trump's removal of Linick has prompted questions from both Democrats and Republicans. He is the fifth inspector general to be removed or replaced in a six-week span.

While Menendez and Engel have opened an investigation into Linck's firing, GOP Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa sent a letter to Mr. Trump on Monday asking him to provide a more thorough explanation of his rationale for terminating Linick.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Wednesday that Pompeo should testify before lawmakers about Linick's firing and called the ouster "scandalous."