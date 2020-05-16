Trump fires State Department watchdog Steve Linick

President Trump has fired the inspector general of the State Department, Steve Linick, sources told CBS News on Friday night. The sources added that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended the action to President Trump and supports Linick's removal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Linick's firing. "The late-night, weekend firing of State Department IG Steve Linick is an acceleration of the President's dangerous pattern of retaliation against the patriotic public servants charged with conducting oversight on behalf of the American people," she tweeted.

Last month, two watchdogs in key positions were ousted.

On April 3, Mr. Trump fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community who handled the complaint from a whistleblower that led to impeachment proceedings against the president.

Days later, on April 7, Mr. Trump removed Glenn Fine from his position as acting inspector general of the Pentagon where he would have overseen $2.2 trillion in spending for coronavirus relief.

Ambassador Stephen J. Akard will replace Linick, a State Department spokesperson told CBS News. Akard is the Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, and has also worked as a career foreign service officer with the State Department.

"We look forward to him leading the Office of the Inspector General," the spokesperson said.