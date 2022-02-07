Live

Mikaela Shiffrin: The making of an Olympic champion

By Brit McCandless Farmer

/ CBS News

Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin made headlines in Beijing on Monday when she slid and fell during the giant slalom, crashing out of the competition.

It was a rare miss from the 26-year-old skier, whose DNF – or "Did Not Finish" – broke a streak of 30 consecutive giant slalom competitions that she had skied to completion. She had been the defending Olympic champion, having won gold in the event in 2018.

Monday's giant slalom was the first of five events in women's Alpine skiing. Shiffrin intends to enter the other four in her attempt to become the first American skier to win three career golds at the Winter Olympics.

60 Minutes Sports met Shiffrin in 2014, a month before she won her first gold medal in Sochi. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi spoke with her at the Burke Mountain Academy in East Burke, Vermont, the ski school that made Shiffrin the racer she is today. 

Mikaela Shiffrin in 2014 CBS News

First published on February 7, 2022 / 3:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

