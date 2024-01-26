Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Microsoft Teams services are down, as thousands of users report issues

By Elizabeth Napolitano

/ CBS/AP

Microsoft Teams is experiencing a service outage that has blocked access and limited features for some users. 

The outage began Friday at around 11 a.m. Eastern, with reports of technical issues growing rapidly in scope later in the afternoon and peaking shortly before 2 p.m. More than 14,500 service incidents were reported by then, outage tracker DownDetector's data shows. It's unclear how many users are affected by the outages. 

Microsoft did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment. 

According to DownDetector, 67% of the user-reported issues involve the Teams app, 25% are service connection-related problems and 8% are website issues. Users have complained they're unable to use the service, citing messaging delays and problems with graphic displays. 

Microsoft said Friday in a message on X that it has identified "a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service," and has moved the affected processes to a backup system. 

— With reporting by the Associated Press.

Elizabeth Napolitano
elizabeth-napolitano-cbsmoneywatch-cropped.jpg

Elizabeth Napolitano is a freelance reporter at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and technology news. She also writes for CoinDesk. Before joining CBS, she interned at NBC News' BizTech Unit and worked on The Associated Press' web scraping team.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 3:12 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.