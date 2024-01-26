Microsoft Teams services are down, as thousands of users report issues

Microsoft Teams is experiencing a service outage that has blocked access and limited features for some users.

The outage began Friday at around 11 a.m. Eastern, with reports of technical issues growing rapidly in scope later in the afternoon and peaking shortly before 2 p.m. More than 14,500 service incidents were reported by then, outage tracker DownDetector's data shows. It's unclear how many users are affected by the outages.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

According to DownDetector, 67% of the user-reported issues involve the Teams app, 25% are service connection-related problems and 8% are website issues. Users have complained they're unable to use the service, citing messaging delays and problems with graphic displays.

Microsoft said Friday in a message on X that it has identified "a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service," and has moved the affected processes to a backup system.

— With reporting by the Associated Press.