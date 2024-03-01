Michelle Troconis found guilty in disappearance of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Michelle Troconis was convicted on all counts Friday in the murder of Jennifer Dulos, nearly five years after the Connecticut mother of five went missing.

The jury of three men and three women found Troconis guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

As CBS New York's Tony Aiello reported from the courthouse, jurors notified the judge around 10:50 a.m. they had reached a verdict.

Troconis hung her head and started to sob, as her parents and sisters sat directly behind her in the courtroom. As soon as the final verdict was read, she dropped into her chair and put her head down on the table.

Across the courtroom, the loved ones of Jennifer Dulos appeared to be relieved.

Troconis was accused of helping her boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, kill his estranged wife in 2019 and covering up the crime.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in the case but later died by suicide.

Over the course of the month-long trial, jurors heard from dozens of witnesses and saw videos of Fotis Dulos dumping evidence, including Jennifer Dulos' bloody shirt, and Troconis wiping her hand on the ground as she rode with him.

In their closing arguments, prosecutors said Troconis "hated" Jennifer Dulos and was "undoubtedly part of this plan to kill [her]."

Defense attorneys said Troconis "simply did not know" what Fotis Dulos had done, and claimed investigators threatened and scared their client.

Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on May 24, 2019 in New Canaan, Conn. New Canaan Police Department/Facebook

It has been 1,743 days since Jennifer Dulos vanished from her New Canaan home.

The 50-year-old was reported missing in May 2019 after dropping her kids off at school. She and Fotis Dulos were in the midst of a bitter and expensive divorce and custody battle.

Proseuctors walked the jury through a complicated timeline -- with Fotis Dulos taking an employee's truck and parking it in New Canaan, then riding a bike to Jennifer Dulos' home and killing her in the garage, disposing of the body in an unknown location using her SUV, and then abandoning that vehicle and returning to his mansion in Farmington.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Troconis, were arrested the following week on charges of tampering with physical evidence and hindering the prosecution. He pleaded not guilty and posted bond, and he was ordered to wear a GPS tracking device on his ankle.

In January 2020, police arrested Fotis Dulos and Troconis again, charging him with murder and her with conspiracy to commit murder, along with his civil attorney, Kent Mawhinney.

Three weeks later, Fotis Dulos was due to appear in court for a bail hearing but was found unresponsive at his home. He was rushed to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning but died two days later of an apparent suicide.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Dulos' body has never been found, but she is presumed dead. Police said there was enough evidence of bloodshed in her garage to suggest she did not survive, as well as evidence suggesting a potential attempt to clean up the scene.

Jennifer Dulos left behind five children, who are now in the care of their 88-year-old grandmother.