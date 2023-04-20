Michelle Obama says she doesn't regret being vulnerable: "It's the only way I know how to be me"

While she was in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic and watching political unrest unfold over the 2020 death of George Floyd, Michelle Obama found herself knitting.

"I had a lot of time on my hands to just sort of stew and to mull over questions that young people in particular would ask about just managing life in uncertain times," the former first lady told "CBS Mornings."

Ideas that came to her culminated in her book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," which came out in November. Next week, a new Netflix special, "The Light We Carry," will be out — featuring a candid conversation between her and Oprah Winfrey about issues ranging from marriage to menopause.

Obama served as first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, and has been very open over the years about her insecurities, anxieties and frustrations. She said she doesn't regret being vulnerable, noting, "it's the only way I know how to be me."

She believes in being true to herself, especially when operating at a high level. She also believes it's her responsibility as someone with a platform to acknowledge that natural emotions such as anxiety, guilt, remorse and fear are normal.

"We don't tend to share the hard stuff," she said. "I don't think it helps anyone to put on a brave face and to pretend to be something that you're not. And I never want to be that."

Like Obama's book title, many Americans find these times uncertain. The nation has witnessed multiple mass shootings in recent months. She said the country stands out among developed nations in allowing unrestricted access to firearms for its citizens, which she says is concerning. She believes that more people, particularly young people, need to be vocal and take a stand against it.

"This is where democracy comes in, voting. All this stuff is decided in a ballot box," she said.

When it comes to her own political future, Obama has expressed that she is not interested in seeking political office, but wants to use her platform to advocate for issues she cares about.

"I am authentic. If I were going to engage in politics, I would let people know. I will always find ways to use my platform to speak out. That's why I'm focusing on getting young people to vote," she said.

Obama emphasizes that Congress and state houses are significant in policy-making on issues like abortion rights and gun control, regardless of who is president.

"Young people have to understand that just because an issue doesn't affect you today, doesn't mean it doesn't— it's not going to matter in five or 10 years," Obama said.

"Voting matters. That's all I can say," she added.

In her years removed from the White House, Obama finds joy and hope in watching her two daughters and young people grow and become who they are meant to be. She finds inspiration now from the younger generation's passion for creating an impact and their promise for the future.

"When I meet these young people who are really grappling with these issues in a major way, they want to have an impact. They are so full of promise. That's why I stay connected to young people because it's the best way to remember the best of our country," she said.