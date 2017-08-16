Florida deputy accused of leaking video of mass shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A veteran Florida deputy has been arrested on accusations that he recorded video of a gunman opening fire inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January, reports CBS Miami.

Two days after five died and six were wounded in a Jan. 6 mass shooting at the airport, video surfaced on TMZ.com showing the shooter walking through a terminal, opening fire on passengers. Esteban Santiago, 26, has pleaded not guilty to 22 federal charges in the case.

Michael Dingman, 47, was suspended with pay later that month.

On Wednesday, he turned himself in to law enforcement, reports the Sun-Sentinel. Dingman faces several charges, including using a two-way communication device (a cell phone) to commit a felony and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

In an arrest report obtained by the Sun-Sentinel Dingman is quoted by a detective insisting he wasn't paid for any video related to the shooting. Deputy Jeff Bell, president of the Broward deputies union, said Dingman will have a strong defense.

Investigators said Dingman destroyed the phone he used to secretly record the video and later transferred his service to a new phone.

Dingman was released on $2,000 bail.