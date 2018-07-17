Officers pack Mass. courtroom for arraignment of accused cop killer

WEYMOUTH, Mass. -- In front of a courtroom packed with officers, a Massachusetts man was ordered held without bail on murder charges Tuesday afternoon in the killing of Weymouth officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bystander Sunday morning. 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes allegedly struck Chesna with a rock, grabbed the officer's service weapon and shot him 10 times.



Authorities say Lopes then shot 77-year-old widow Vera Adams through the sliding glass door of her home in Weymouth. Lopes was later shot in the leg by police. He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including the two counts of first-degree murder.

CBS Boston

Police say Lopes was throwing rocks at a home when he was confronted by Chesna, who was investigating reports of an erratic driver and car crash. Prosecutors said in court that Lopes used two hands over his head to throw the rock, half the size of a basketball, at Chesna, who then fell to the ground, according to CBS Boston.

Lopes then took the officer's gun and repeatedly shot him, investigators said. According to a police report, Chesna was shot approximately five times in the head and five times in the torso and legs.

Lopes' mother said in an earlier affidavit seeking a restraining order on her son that she was "afraid" of him because of mental health and substance abuse issues.

Photo Courtesy: Weymouth Police Department

He sat in a wheelchair during the arraignment, dressed in a hospital gown.

A court psychologist testified Lopes disagreed with the homicide charges against him, but understood them. He was declared competent for arraignment.

Lopes' lawyer argues he is not mentally competent to stand trial, and asked that his client undergo a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital due to a history of psychiatric admissions. The judge denied that request.

CBS Boston

Lopes has a history with Weymouth Police, the station reports. He was out on bail and on pre-trial probation at the time of the shootings. He reportedly didn't show up for a court-ordered drug test in February and failed a drug test in April.

Lopes' lawyer has refused comment. Lopes' mother in an affidavit seeking a restraining order on her son said she was "afraid" of him because of mental health and substance abuse issues.

He is due back in court August 15. Lopes faces two life sentences if he is found guilty.