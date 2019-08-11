Bennet says Americans are "sick and tired" of Trump's "reality TV show"

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democratic candidate for president, casts himself as moderate, pragmatic and restrained alternative to President Trump, saying Sunday the American people are exhausted by Mr. Trump's tumultuous and divisive tenure in the White House.

"I think that people are so sick and tired of waking up in Donald Trump's reality TV show," Bennet said on "Face the Nation." "I think they're sick of a president who's dividing us. I mean, it's very clear what he's trying to do. He acquired power by dividing the American people against themselves. He's trying to hold onto the power by doing the same thing and every day he just tries to keep the reality TV show alive."

Bennet suggested the public wants steady leadership and less chaos coming from the White House.

"They want to build their businesses, they want to raise their children, they don't want to wake up, you know, feeling like we're on the cusp of some crazy new thing with North Korea or Iran," he said.

"They want a president who is actually doing their job so they can do their job, confident that we leave the country in a better place for our kids and grandkids and confident that we've situated America's leadership in this world again," he added.

Bennet pointed to his advocacy for measures to regulate guns and gun transactions, which have again draw national attention after recent mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio in which more than 30 people were killed.

"In my state — which is a western state, the Second Amendment state — we passed the background checks that are waiting for Mitch McConnell to put on the floor this summer," he said, adding later, "If we can do it in Colorado, certainly we could do it nationally."

If elected president, Bennet has said the public would not have to think about him every minute of the day.

"I think that people can check in every two weeks and see how I'm doing," he said Sunday.