Trump congratulates Mexico's Lopez Obrador in apparent presidential win

MEXICO CITY -- Supporters of Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are wildly celebrating his apparent overwhelming presidential win even before authorities release official results. President Trump also weighed in on the election saying he looks forward to working with Obrador.

Thousands of people are pouring into Mexico City's sprawling main square, known as the Zocalo, where the 64-year-old former mayor had called on his backers to rally Sunday night.

Retired Susana Zuniga beamed as she said the country was experiencing a moment similar to the Mexican Revolution a century ago.

In her words: "The people are fed up, that is what brought us to this."

Getty

Motorists are cruising up and down the central Paseo de la Reforma honking horns to the tune of "Viva Mexico!" and waving Mexican flags from car windows and moonroofs.

Late Sunday, President Trump sent his congratulations to Lopez Obrador in a tweet saying, "I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!"

Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2018

Earlier Sunday, Jose Antonio Meade of Mexico's ruling party conceded defeat to Obrador. In a tweet hours later, he wrote in Spanish: "Thanks to the millions of Mexicans who voted for me, who voted for a Mexico where the rule of law reigns and where everyone has the necessary tools to fulfill their goals and dreams."