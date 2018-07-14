Protests follow President Trump to Scotland -- live updates
Some 10,000 people marched through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh to protest U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, a day after hordes of protesters took to the streets in London in opposition to Mr. Trump's "working visit" to the United Kingdom.
The demonstration in Edinburgh comes as Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump are spending the weekend out of the spotlight at his Turnberry resort in Scotland, ahead of his high-stakes summit on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Follow along below for the latest updates:
Trump hits the links and waves at protesters
Mr. Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland where he is spending the weekend.
Some journalists saw the president playing golf. BBC reporter Frankie McCamley posted footage on Twitter of Mr. Trump -- dressed in black and wearing a white cap -- waving at protesters in the distance as they shouted "No Trump, No KKK, No Racist USA!"
Mr. Trump then resumes his game.
Portions of the golf course are visible from a beach where protesters gathered to oppose Mr. Trump's visit. A line of police officers separated them from the course.
Dozens protest outside Trump golf resorts
Dozens of protesters have rallied outside Mr. Trump's golf resorts in Scotland to protest his visit.
Most of those protesting outside the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, on the eastern coast of Scotland, were peaceful. One woman climbed onto a wall surrounding the golf resort, before she was helped down by police.
Others are demonstrating outside another Trump golf resort in western Scotland's Turnberry, where the president is staying for a private visit this weekend.
New Yorker Ibis Robinson, who has lived in Scotland for years, said she came to stand up against "the hatred and bigotry against anyone who isn't white."
"There's no way I'm going back," the 61-year-old said. "Even if he's only there for four years, every four years we have an election and there are 67 million people who support him, so what are the chances that this is the end? That's the worrisome thing."
10,000 people march through capital of Scotland
Protesters marched in Edinburgh Saturday, while police tried to find a paraglider who breached a no-fly zone and flew a protest banner over the golf resort where Mr. Trump is staying. A police helicopter almost drowned out the chants of the protesters in the Scottish capital as they were planning to launch into the sky the giant "Baby Donald" balloon -- depicting the president as an angry orange baby.
The same balloon flew over anti-Trump protests in London on Friday, when thousands crammed the streets of the British capital.
Jonathon Shafi, of the group Scotland Against Trump, said he wanted to show solidarity with Americans against Mr. Trump.
"It's not acceptable that a president talks about grabbing women, separates children from their families and gives encouragement to fascist, racists, misogynists and homophobes," he said. "We are not anti-American, just against Trump and his divisive regime."
Eli Roth, 56, from California but living in Edinburgh, said he doubts the U.S. president will take notice. "I don't think anything gets the message across to Trump, but I hope demonstrations like these encourage people in the States to fight the Trump regime," he said. "We need to show that there are people outside America who care about what is happening and that Trump has a global impact."
Search on for paraglider who flew over resort
Scottish police say they are trying to trace a paraglider who flew a Greenpeace protest banner over the golf resort that Mr. Trump is staying at. Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over the Turnberry hotel and committed a criminal offense.
Greenpeace said the glider carried a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par" on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies. The group claimed that the protest forced Mr. Trump to take cover, with a statement saying "as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot."
It said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.
Trump spending weekend at Scotland golf course
Mr. Trump arrived in Scotland on Friday and will spend the weekend at his Turnberry resort, ahead of his meeting with Putin.
Mr. Trump said in a tweet Saturday he "will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise!"
The last time Mr. Trump traveled to Scotland was in 2016, hours after the Brexit vote and shortly after he became the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. He created a media maelstrom as he held court with the press, compared pro-Brexit voters to his own supporters and mixed campaigning with business promotion in a way that was signature Trump.
This time, his trip is likely to be less dramatic.