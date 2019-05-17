Meghan Markle's close friend tears up as he denies rumors she's difficult

For the first time, some of Meghan Markle's best friends are offering a rare and intimate look at the life of the Duchess of Sussex. In a CBS News special airing Friday, "Meghan and Harry Plus One," makeup artist Daniel Martin tears up while talking to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about the negative press surrounding Meghan, who's been dubbed "duchess difficult" by some British tabloids.

Asked why he was crying, Martin said, "I think because I know her so well and I know she doesn't deserve all this negative press." Martin insists there's "no truth" to the stories that paint her as demanding.

But Meghan, her friends know, is fully confident in who she is and steers clear of the rumor mill. Actress Janina Gavankar is another one of Meghan's best friends.

"She doesn't read the bad or the good because she knows the metrics that you have for your own life cannot be based on a headline," Gavankar said.

Both friends also opened up about how she and Prince Harry are handling parenthood after they welcomed Archie into the world earlier this month.

"There's just going to be so much love for that baby," Martin said.

Sneak peek: Meghan and Harry Plus One

"To have the royal family bring a child of color into the world, it's pretty awesome … There's still a lot of us who didn't even grow up with dolls that look like us," Gavankar said.

According to Gavankar, Meghan has been thinking about motherhood for a long time.

"Meghan and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade. She's always wanted to be a mom," Gavankar said. "She's gonna be such a good mother … I think she will be very low maintenance. I think that she will be very hands on."

Martin said he even sees Meghan making her own baby food. He also shared some kind words about Harry.

"He's so good with kids," Martin said. "Even when they were doing the family portrait after the wedding with everybody, he was on the floor just playing with the kids and that's when I knew him, like, he's gonna be the coolest dad."

"She is with her soulmate. The two of them together are very powerful," said Gavankar.

"This is the dawn of a new generation," Martin said. "That their child is going to represent what the world is now."

"Meghan and Harry Plus One" airs this Friday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS

