"Meghan and Harry Plus One" - CBS News special to look back on whirlwind year for royal couple

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King will anchor "Meghan and Harry Plus One," a CBS News special marking the one-year anniversary of the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, along with the birth of their first baby.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019, in London. Getty

"Meghan and Harry Plus One," airing Friday, May 17 at 8/7c on CBS, is an engaging look at the changes in the life of American-born Meghan Markle since marrying Prince Harry, and the arrival of the couple's royal heir who will be the first British-American child to be in line for the throne.

In May 2018, the courtship and wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle captured the attention of the world. The union of this very modern couple inspired hope about the modernization of the monarchy and sparked new conversations about race, feminism and press coverage. It's been a year of change and joy for the couple, but it has not come without some controversy.

The one-hour special will go behind the headlines and the rumors. Viewers will hear from royal insiders and Meghan's friends to learn how the couple has adapted to their new lives together and how they have navigated the positive and negative aspects that come with being royal.