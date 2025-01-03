Mediterranean diet ranks healthiest for 8th year. Here's what the 3 top diets entail.

Looking to boost your nutrition this year? The Mediterranean diet topped the U.S. News & World Report's annual diet list for the 8th year in a row.

Released Friday, the outlet's "Best Diets Overall" in 2025 list was rated by a panel of medical and nutrition experts who evaluated 38 different eating plans.

"Our panelists evaluated each diet plan for nutritional completeness, health risks and benefits, long-term sustainability and evidence-based effectiveness," the website notes.

The Mediterranean diet was the highest rated with a score of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Next was the heart-healthy DASH Diet with a 4.6 and then the flexitarian diet or semi-vegetarian diet at 4.5.

Here's what to know about each option to find what may work best for you.

What is the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet has long been regarded as a heart-healthy option, with numerous studies showing it reduces the risk of certain chronic health conditions and can promote longevity.

The diet is patterned on the traditional cuisines of the region and emphasizes fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, legumes, nuts and whole grains.

U.S. News & World Report notes it's "one of the easiest diets to follow" because it is not highly restrictive. Instead, it provides "general guidelines that are versatile enough to be adaptable to any cuisine or lifestyle - making it a sustainable approach to eating."

One Mediterranean diet "don't," however, is overindulging in sweets, processed foods and red meat, according to the outlet.

What is the DASH Diet?

The DASH Diet stands for "Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension" and is recommended for those who want to prevent or stop high blood pressure.

Promoted by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, the diet focuses on increasing fiber and heart-healthy minerals, including calcium, potassium and magnesium, while decreasing sodium and unhealthy fats.

"The DASH diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy. This eating pattern limits foods with added sugar and those high in saturated fat - such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy foods and tropical oils. Most importantly, the DASH diet caps sodium at 2,300 milligrams daily, which followers will often lower to about 1,500 milligrams," the report notes.

What is a flexitarian diet?

The flexitarian diet is a mix of "flexible" and "vegetarian," allowing for some wiggle room when it comes to what you eat but focusing on plant foods and proteins like tofu, beans and lentils.

"The flexitarian diet allows you to reap the health benefits associated with vegetarianism without giving up meat altogether. Instead, you can choose meatless meals most of the time, but still enjoy a burger or steak on special occasions," the report says.

In this diet, avoid over-consuming animal products, processed foods and foods high in saturated fat, sugar and sodium, according to the report — even if they're labeled "plant-based."