Live

Watch CBSN Live

A closer look at the Mediterranean diet

Doctors and dietitians have recommended the Mediterranean diet as a heart-healthy style of eating, but what's really behind the popular lifestyle? Registered dietitian Samantha Heller joins CBSN to break down the facts.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.