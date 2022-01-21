Meat Loaf, "Bat Out of Hell" singer, has died at 74

Meat Loaf in SiriusXM Studios in August 2019 in New York City. www.RoyRochlin.com / Getty Images

Meat Loaf, famous for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and starring role in the movie "Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

He was 74. There was no indication of the cause of death.

The statement says, "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including 'Fight Club,' 'Focus,' 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' and 'Wayne's World.'"

"Bat Out of Hell" is still one of the top 10 selling albums of all time, the statement points out.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," it continues.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

"From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"