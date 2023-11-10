Watch CBS News
New York City Mayor Eric Adams' phone, iPad seized by FBI in campaign fundraising investigation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

Mayor Adams fields questions nearly 1 week after FBI raid of chief fundraiser
Mayor Adams fields questions nearly 1 week after FBI raid of chief fundraiser 02:39

NEW YORK -- The FBI seized electronic devices from New York City Mayor Eric Adams in its investigation into his campaign's fundraising

"On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event. The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI's request and provided them with electronic devices," said Adams' campaign attorney Boyd Johnson. "The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation."

"As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation—and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide," Adams said in a statement. 

Last week, the FBI and the NYPD launched a series of raids on locations in New York, including at the home of Adams' chief campaign fundraiser.

This is breaking news. Check for updates. 

First published on November 10, 2023 / 4:08 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

