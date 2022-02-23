Mayor Eric Adams pushes back against criticism from LGBTQ community over recent appointments

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is pushing back against criticism from the LGBTQ community over recent appointments to his administration.

The mayor is naming Fernando Cabrera, a former Bronx city council member, as senior advisor in the office of faith-based and community partnerships.

Fernando Cabrera CBS2

In 2014, after a trip to Uganda, Cabrera made comments that supported the country's anty-gay and anti-abortion policies. He later apologized.

Members of the city council's LGBTQ caucus want Adams to reconsider appointing Cabrera.

"if we say that everyone who did not get it then should be banished permanently, that's the wrong message. The goal is to convert. allow people to evolve, so that they can see the error of their ways. That's who we are," Adams said.

LGBTQ groups plan to protest Thursday at City Hall.