Bill de Blasio says Bill Clinton would have to resign if Lewinsky scandal happened now

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says that a "very different reaction" would have played out in response to President Bill Clinton's sex scandal that rocked his presidency if it were to happen today amid ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct against men in the entertainment business and political world alike.

"If it happened today there would have been a very different reaction. No question," de Blasio said at a press conference Monday afternoon, according to the New York Post.

He added, "I don't think you can rework history. I think if it happened today — if any president did that today — they would have to resign."

De Blasio's comments follow that of Sen Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, who called out Clinton for not resigning amid the Monica Lewinski scandal back in the 1990's

Gillibrand, who replaced Hillary Clinton in the Senate, said in an interview with the New York Times that Bill Clinton should have resigned after his sexual relationship with a 22-year-old intern was revealed.

She told the Times "things have changed today."

As allegations of sexual misconduct have rippled across the country, lawmakers are now calling for more action in combatting assault and harassment on Capitol Hill.