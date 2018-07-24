Police respond to suspicious package at Maxine Waters' L.A. office

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- Police and a hazardous materials team responded Tuesday to the South Los Angeles field office of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, to investigate a suspicious package, CBS Los Angeles reports. The item apparently was labeled "anthrax," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The item was determined not be a danger. No injuries were reported.

The office at 10124 S. Broadway was evacuated after the item was found about 2:35 p.m. local time, according the LAPD.

Waters is a vocal critic of President Trump and has called for his impeachment. She made national headlines last month when she said "if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them" after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant.

Last week, a militant group known as the Oath Keepers planned to protest outside Waters' office in South Los Angeles, accusing her of inciting violence against members of the Trump administration who are seen out in public. The protest was scrubbed when dozens of counter-protesters showed up.